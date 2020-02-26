Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.12% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $83,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,683.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

