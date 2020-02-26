Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 132,427 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.