Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after buying an additional 650,900 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

KMI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.62.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

