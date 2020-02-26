Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON KCT opened at GBX 112 ($1.47) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 million and a P/E ratio of 160.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 95.90. Kin and Carta has a 12 month low of GBX 75.06 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66.

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

