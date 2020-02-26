KeyCorp Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $45.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of CFX opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. Colfax has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Colfax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colfax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

