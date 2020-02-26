KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $47.78 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.84%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

