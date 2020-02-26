KeyCorp Comments on Sleep Number Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Sleep Number from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 111.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

