Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 128,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 17.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 116,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE KW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

