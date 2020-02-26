Kathryn Fagg Acquires 8,700 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Kathryn Fagg purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72).
Shares of ASX NAB opened at A$26.24 ($18.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$27.05. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$23.89 ($16.94) and a twelve month high of A$30.00 ($21.28).
National Australia Bank Company Profile
