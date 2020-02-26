Kathryn Fagg Acquires 8,700 Shares of National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Kathryn Fagg purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72).

Shares of ASX NAB opened at A$26.24 ($18.61) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$27.05. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$23.89 ($16.94) and a twelve month high of A$30.00 ($21.28).

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

