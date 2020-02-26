KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of KAR Auction Services worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,157. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CJS Securities downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Didomenico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

