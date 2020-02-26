JRM Investment Counsel LLC Sells 124,907 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 124,907 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up 0.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 251,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

