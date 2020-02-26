JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. makes up approximately 0.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,957 shares of company stock worth $280,919 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

