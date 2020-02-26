JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.21 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 7.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 330,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,454,133. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.