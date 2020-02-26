JRM Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.7% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,847,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $105.96 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

