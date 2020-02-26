JRM Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,003 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust makes up approximately 9.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.31% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 248,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,714 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 345,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

