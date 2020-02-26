JRM Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 127,615 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust accounts for 1.6% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.22% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 119.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KREF opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 499.05, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $22.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

