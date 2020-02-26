Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,566.99

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,566.99 ($33.77) and last traded at GBX 2,574 ($33.86), with a volume of 70267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,709 ($35.64).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Matthey to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,750.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,931.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 3,937 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,589 ($34.06) per share, with a total value of £101,928.93 ($134,081.73). Also, insider John Walker acquired 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,699 ($35.50) per share, with a total value of £404.85 ($532.56). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $10,268,418.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (LON:JMAT)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

