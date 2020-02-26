John T. Mills Buys 4,000 Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Stock

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Consol Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $38.74.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consol Energy Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Consol Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Consol Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 77,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.