John O’Sullivan Acquires 34,108 Shares of AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) Stock

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP) insider John O’Sullivan acquired 34,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,898.16 ($48,863.94).

AMP stock opened at A$1.85 ($1.31) on Wednesday. AMP Limited has a 12 month low of A$1.57 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of A$2.43 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Get AMP alerts:

AMP Company Profile

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.