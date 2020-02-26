John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 5,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The stock has a market cap of $890.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $429,807.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $492,811.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,109.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

