Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) to Hold

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.