Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $142.90 on Monday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $114.90 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

