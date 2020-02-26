Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $162.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $122.44 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after purchasing an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $3,850,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,875,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $888,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,822.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,896 shares of company stock worth $20,642,312. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.