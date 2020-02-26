Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

