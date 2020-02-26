Jean Robitaille Purchases 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,013 shares in the company, valued at C$4,556,871.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Jean Robitaille acquired 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$69.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,946.00.

AEM stock opened at C$69.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$77.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$53.23 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$101.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

