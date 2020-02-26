James Murren Sells 303,160 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MGM opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.50. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

