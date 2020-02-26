JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.14). JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 152.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $0.83 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 408,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,164,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

