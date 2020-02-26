Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 12%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) shares fell 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 377,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 558,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market cap of $83.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

