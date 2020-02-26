Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,909,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 25.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 321,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,329,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 34.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 313,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,246 shares of company stock worth $3,578,072. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 3,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,123. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

