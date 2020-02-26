J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-$8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.J M Smucker also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.60.

SJM stock opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $101.05 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

