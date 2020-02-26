J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. J M Smucker updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Shares of SJM traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.94. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.