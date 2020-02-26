Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Iveda Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDA) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 13,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 10,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

