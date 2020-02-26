Istar Inc. Buys 60,000 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.91 per share, with a total value of $3,354,600.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $789,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,320,650.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,237,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Istar Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.87 per share, for a total transaction of $703,050.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.52 per share, for a total transaction of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.56 per share, for a total transaction of $668,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.95 per share, for a total transaction of $659,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Istar Inc. bought 14,900 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $633,399.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.41. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 226.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Safehold by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Safehold by 29.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

