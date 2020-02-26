iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Raised by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,361,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,698,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,584,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08.

