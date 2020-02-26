iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $62.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1008 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

