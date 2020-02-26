Investors Purchase High Volume of Trex Put Options (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,111 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,289% compared to the average volume of 80 put options.

NYSE TREX opened at $103.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $109.12.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.