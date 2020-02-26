Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,322 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.
NYSE SERV opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the third quarter worth $203,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Servicemaster Global
ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.
