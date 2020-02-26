Investors Purchase High Volume of Carter’s Put Options (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 936 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.