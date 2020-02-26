Investors Buy Large Volume of Quanta Services Call Options (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,120 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PWR opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

