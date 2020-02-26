Investors Buy Large Volume of Quanta Services Call Options (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,120 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical volume of 203 call options.
A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
Shares of PWR opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20.
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.
Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.