Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 818 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,219% compared to the average daily volume of 62 call options.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6,941.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.