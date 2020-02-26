Investors Buy High Volume of Logitech International Put Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 895 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 81 put options.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,001. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.33. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

