Investors Buy High Volume of Franco Nevada Call Options (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 1,363 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $117.91 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.