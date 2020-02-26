Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,299% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. BRF has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in BRF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BRF by 1,352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,622 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.