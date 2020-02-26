Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,299% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.
Shares of BRFS stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. BRF has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.96.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.
