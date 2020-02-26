Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.02

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 127326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,247,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 594,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 440,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 376,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,533,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 351,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

