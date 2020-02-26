Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.02

Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 127326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.