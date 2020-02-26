IntriCon Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IntriCon in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million.

IIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntriCon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

IntriCon stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 273.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 443,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.