Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Interface updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $940.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

