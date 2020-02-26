Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.68. Interface also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. 82,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,456. Interface has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

