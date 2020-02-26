Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $89,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Integer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Integer by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $94.73. 42,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. Integer Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.