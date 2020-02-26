Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Integer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Integer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Integer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integer by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ITGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

ITGR stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $94.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,931. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.