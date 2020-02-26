Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IBP opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
