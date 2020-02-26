Installed Building Products (IBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBP opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

